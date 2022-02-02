Basketball: Mensah fills stat sheet in blow out win for San Diego State University

Nathan Mensah in celebration mood

Ghana Power Forward/Center Nathan Mensah was in do it all mode for San Diego State University Men’s Basketball Team as the Aztecs brushed aside the University of New Mexico.

Mensah filled the stat sheet as San Diego bagged a 72-47 win over New Mexico in the Regular Season as the Aztecs hold a 12 win- five loss record.



The 6 foot 10-inch player registered five points, five steals, four blocks, three rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes as a starter. On the downside, Mensah committed three turnovers.



Only two San Diego State players scored in double figures as Matt Bradley and Keshad Johnson both scored 14 points. Mensah scored three out of four free-throw attempts but scored just one of four two-point shot attempts.

San Diego State’s next matchup is against Colorado State University that has 15 wins and six losses for the season. The game is scheduled for Saturday, February 5.



Mensah is in his senior season with the Aztecs.