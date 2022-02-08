Bastie Samir narrates how some Ghanaian boxers travel abroad to get beaten for cash

Boxer, Bastie Samir

Undefeated lightweight boxer, Bastie Samir has disclosed that allegations of some Ghanaian boxers travelling outside the country to engage in fixed bouts for cash is indeed true.



In a report filed by the Ghanaian Times, it was revealed that some Ghanaian boxers are paid cash within the range of “$1,500 to $5,000” which “gleefully translate into some decent money for the boxer” to fight in fixed bouts to improve the records of some boxer abroad.



The report also listed instances where some local boxers have been beaten in a dramatic fight with some ending less than two minutes into the fight.



Bastie Samir told the Times Sports he was aware of the phenomenon and has been approached by several matchmakers.

Although the boxer refused to name some boxers engaged in such acts, he stated that it is a widely known fact that boxers in recent times travel abroad to fight and end up returning home with a decent amount of cash.



“It is all-too known to everybody in the boxing community,” Bastie Samir said in the interview.



He added, “I can’t mention out names. But I can tell you emphatically that a number of our boxers travel out of the country consistently, get beaten within one or two rounds and smilingly dance away with cash.”



In an attempt to stop boxers from engaging in fixed bouts, the Ghana Boxing Authority has implored boxers to seek their approval before travelling to fight abroad.



Communications Director of the GBA, Mohammed Amin Lamptey said, “now boxers cannot leave the country to fight without authority from us.”



He added, “boxers cannot be taken out for fights unless we consent or approve to it.”