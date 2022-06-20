Bastie Samir optimistic of winning a world title

Cruiserweight boxer, Bastie Samir

Cruiserweight boxer, Bastie Samir, is still optimistic about becoming a world champion before calling time on his career.



Samir (19-0-1, 18 KOs) disclosed that he made some mistakes that affected his chances of being an accomplished boxer.



He noted that he has moved on from that setback and is now focused on being consistent in the ring.

Samir revealed in an interview with Graphic Sports that he is currently working hard to attain a world title shot.



“I have been inconsistent in the ring and that is my worry but I am looking at fighting my way back to winning a world title."



“There were so many mistakes in the past which affected my career but I have moved on and want to make things right,” he said.



Samir became popular after ending the dominance of Brimah Kamoko better known as Bukom Banku in 2017.



His last bout was in March 2021 when he stopped Felix Mankatah in two rounds.