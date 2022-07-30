2
Bastie Samir's brother suspended after failing doping test at Commonwealth Games

Ghanaian light heavyweight boxer, Shakul Samed

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian light heavyweight boxer, Shakul Samed has been suspended after failing a doping test at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation Anti-Doping and Medical Commission revealed that the sample of Shakul Samed violated anti-doping rules for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The boxer’s sample ‘A’ was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent – furosemide). He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been informed.”

The Commonwealth Games Federation stated that they have “a zero-tolerance policy to doping in sport”, adding that they “seek to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping programme that focuses equally on education, prevention and testing.”

Shakul Samed was expected to fight Jean Luc Rosalba of Mauritius in the Light Heavyweight he will forfeit the match following the suspension for doping.

Samed has the unfortunate tag of being the first athlete at this year’s Games to fail a doping test.

The boxer still has a chance to contest the suspension before any charge is issued if he requests an analysis of his B sample.

Shakul Samed was one of Ghana’s boxers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
