Bawumia commends Ghana’s Athletic Team

Joseph Paul Amoah won bronze in the Men's 200 metre race

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the Ghanaian athletes who represented the country at the just-ended Commonwealth Games.

The Vice President in a brief statement on his Facebook page said the nation was proud of the athletes.



He specifically mentioned those who managed to win medals for the country.



“Kudos to Abraham Mensah (silver medal, boxing bantamweight division), Joseph Commey (silver medal, boxing featherweight division), Joseph Paul Amoah (bronze medal, 200 meters), Deborah Acquah (bronze medal (women’s long jump) and Wahid Omar (bronze medal, boxing light welterweight division).



"I also extend my congratulations to young Roger Haun “Manboora” III for winning two medals at the 2022 Unicycling World Championship in France.”



Read the full statement below



Congratulations to all Ghanaian athletes who have made our dear nation proud at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Kudos to Abraham Mensah (silver medal, boxing bantamweight division), Joseph Commey (silver medal, boxing featherweight division), Joseph Paul Amoah (bronze medal, 200 meters), Deborah Acquah (bronze medal (women’s long jump) and Wahid Omar (bronze medal, boxing light welterweight division).



I also extend my congratulations to young Roger Haun “Manboora” III for winning two medals at the 2022 Unicycling World Championship in France.



Our relative success at the Commonwealth Games is further proof that investing and planning are the ways to go, and government, together with all stakeholders, will continue to put in more, to ensure that that we realise our potentials in the sports industry, both on and off the pitch.











