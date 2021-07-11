Bawumia congratulates Hearts, Bibiani Goldstars for title winning feats

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has congratulated Hearts of Oak for clinching the Ghana Premier League title.

He also extended congrats to Division One League side Bibiani Goldstars for emerging winners in Zone 2.



The VP could not hide his joy for the Phobians who ended their 12-year barren run in the Ghana Premier League after a draw with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



A first-half strike by in-form Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was cancelled by Kwame Paul to leave the score 1-1 at the end of regulation time.



Despite drawing the game, the Phobians have been declared winners of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after their close contenders Asante Kotoko slipped by 2-1 at Bechem.



Following the feat, Dr. Bawumia has congratulated the Phobians, hoping they will give Ghana a better representation in the CAF Champions League next season.

“Congratulations to Accra Hearts of Oak for winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season,” Dr. Bawumia wrote on Facebook.



With respect to Bibiani Goldstars, he wrote: “To Bibiani Goldstars FC, I congratulate you on your historic qualification from Zone Two of the Division One League to the Premiership.”



He also wished all the other clubs in the other zones fighting for qualification into the Ghana Premier League the best of luck.



Dr. Bawumia has never hidden his love and admiration for football as he was the Guest of Honour during the launch of the Ghana Football season in 2020.



