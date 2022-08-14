0
Menu
Sports

Bawumia donates GH¢50,000 to Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia VicePresident121212 Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Vice President of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made a contribution to Ampem Darkoa Ladies ahead of the team’s participation in the CAF Women's Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

A cash presentation of GHc50,000 was made on his behalf on Sunday evening at the team’s camping base ahead of their departure on Tuesday.

His Excellency Dr. Bawumia also conveyed his heartfelt goodwill message to the team and urged them to go all out and make themselves and the country proud in Cote d'Ivoire.

Team captain Justice Tweneboah eulogized the Vice President for the kind gesture as she received the money on behalf of the Management and playing body.

"We never anticipated this surprise from our Vice President and I wish to extend our profound gratitude to the Veep for this gift. We thank him very much and may the good Lord replenish him on our behalf."

"We are giving him our highest assurance that we shall go and deliver in Cote d'Ivoire," captain Tweneboah said.

The Ghanaian double winners will start their historic Women's Champions League qualifying journey in Cote D'Ivoire on August 20.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia