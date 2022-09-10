Bawumia launches national fitness day at Accra Sports Stadium

Vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia has successfully led the launch of the National Fitness Day at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The inaugural edition was attended by dignitaries such as the vice president, Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Youth and Sports Minister, Usif Mustapha, former Black Stars player Mohammed Polo, and other well-known figures.



During the event, Bawumia led hundreds of Ghanaians on a short walk from Accra Sports Stadium to the Gender Ministry, Independence Square, and back to Accra Sports Stadium. When the attendees arrived at the stadium, they were led through aerobics before the vice president and other dignitaries spoke.



In his speech, Bawumia thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for immediately approving the National Fitness Day when it was proposed to the cabinet.



He also congratulated Usif Mustapha on the successful organisation of the first edition of the event before confirming that it will be held on the second Saturday of every month in all 16 regions.



