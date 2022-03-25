Bawumia to attend Ghana-Nigeria game - Reports

Ghana Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and GFA president Kurt Okraku

Nigeria eye fourth consecutive World Cup appearance

Super Eagles arrive in Kumasi for Ghana showdown



Ghana to host Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is reportedly set to attend Ghana's game against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



According to reports, the veep is on an official assignment in the Ashanti Region and has included a visit to the stadium in his schedule.



Dr. Bawumia will be present at the Baba Yara Stadium to throw his weight behind the Black Stars as they face the Super Eagles for a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Ghana will face Nigeria in a doubleheader with the first leg set for March 25, 2022, in Kumasi. Whereas the second leg is scheduled for March 29 in Abuja.



The Black Stars will be hoping to make their return to the tournament after missing out on the last edition in Russia. Ghana will make their fourth appearance at the finals if they manage to qualify.



Nigeria, on the other hand, are eyeing an unprecedented fourth successive appearance at the World, which will be their 7th in total.



The first meeting between Ghana and Nigeria was in 1950 when the Black Star beat the Super Eagles 1-0 in a friendly. Since then, there has been a total of 56 meeting with Ghana winning 25 of those while Nigeria have recorded 12 wins. 19 ended in a draw.