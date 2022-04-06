Bawumia urges Black Princesses to win FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the Black Princesses

Ghana's Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has tipped the Black Princesses to emerge champions of the 2022 FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup scheduled for August in Costa Rica.

The Princesses secured their sixth consecutive World Cup qualification after thrashing African counterparts, Ethiopia in a 5-1 aggregated victory.



The Vice President, during a courtesy meeting with the Ghana Female U20 National team at the Presidency, congratulated the Princesses for their impressive feat in the World Cup Qualifications.



Dr. Bawumia described the youth female national team’s sixth qualification as remarkable as he shared that, their World Cup qualification was “not just by luck but with a lot of team work and a lot of hardwork.”



“I followed your progress and I know it hasn’t been an easy journey in qualifying to the World Cup. You have had some tough matches along the way. You deserve to be in this year’s World Cup and we’re proud of you as a country. The Chief of Staff has told you and we are all very much in line with her thinking that, your job now is to go and bring the cup. That is a simple message and we are all going to join in supporting you to bringing the cup. I have this feeling that you’re going to go beyond the group stages this time,” he said.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif reiterated that the recent successes in Ghana’s sports were largely due to the huge investments in the sector.



“When the Akufo-Addo led NPP government took over the reins of the country’s administration, there were only two Astro turfs. We have however managed to build over 80 across the country,” he said.



On his part, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku confirmed the Minister’s belief as he encouraged the Princesses to go beyond the group stages of the competition and urged government to continue to support them to achieve that feat.



Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei Opare further charged the Princesses to bring the cup home as she portrayed her excitement.