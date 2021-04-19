Bayelsa airport get NCAA licence, wen flight go resume, destinations to and from Yenagoa

Combination foto of frontage of di airport and a plane on arrival

Bayelsa airport don get green light to begin commercial flight operations from Yenagoa, southern Nigeria.

Oga of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Nuhu Musa, present di approval letter to Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri afta e inspect di airport.



Captain Musa tok say di airport meet all airspace standards and dey 100% ready for daytime flight operations



E praise di governor for di quality of work inside di airport.



[When Flight go start for Bayelsa Airport?]



Di Chief Press Secretary Bayelsa state governor, Daniel Alabrah tell BBC Pidgin say flight fit begin soon.

Di airport don dey ready since for a long time but dem just need to get everything right. Alabrah tok.



E add say e no go take long but e no give any particular date wen e go happun;



"Concerning wen flight go begin take off, dis na details wey I no fit give out now because di process to make aircraft fly from di airport na sometin wey di airport management go handle and all of dis process fit commence anytime soon."



"I no fit give you a date now wen flight go begin because I no be part of those wey dey handle dat aspect of di negotiation."



Oga Alabrah explain say all dem bin dey focus on since na how dem fit get di approval.

And now di approval don come but dem no fix any date yet until all oda arrangements dey in place.



Places wey pipo fit travel to from Bayelsa Airport



Daniel Alabrah wey be Chief Press Secretary to Bayelsa state governor talk say di likely destination from Bayelsa Airport na Abuja and Lagos for now and later oda kontries around di Gulf of Guinea fit join.



"We don already tok to Ibom Air and dem don already agree to fly from Bayelsa. Di likely destination na Abuja and Lagos for now because those na places wia our pipo dey travel to regularly."



"As time goes on wey go look at travelling to oda parts around di west coast because like di governor tok yesterday and dis na fact, Bayelsa dey close to di Gulf of Guinea, Equatorial Guinea plus Sao Tome and Principe."

"So e dey possible say we fit begin travel go those area with time. You know say na international airport and all these kontries around di gulf of guinea dey less than an hour from di Bayelsa airport, (maybe like 25-30 minutes) di distance dey very close but all dis depend on di traffic and wetin Nigerians get to go do for those kontries. "



Oga Daniel add say di Airport don offer opportunities to oda state around di South-South and South East region.



