Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong reveals why he chose Holland over Ghana

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremi Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremi Frimpong has explained why he chose to represent the Netherlands instead of Ghana.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to be called into the Holland national team, says he feels as a Dutchman.



The former Celtic right-back could have represented either Ghana or England but chose to represent the Orange at the international level.



When asked if he could represent England Frimpong told ESPN Netherlands: "I can but England's out the way.



"I'm not English, I'm Dutch.

"Yes of course (it was a dream). As a young kid I wanted to play for my country, to play for Holland."



Born in Amsterdam, he moved to England aged seven before teaming up with the Manchester City academy.



Frimpong is beginning to find his feet in Germany following his move from Celtic, with his side currently second in Bundesliga - level on points with Bayern Munich.