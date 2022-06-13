Bayern Munich are big in Ghana because of me, they should visit here - Sammy Kuffour

Bayern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kuffour

Former Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour has claimed credit for the popularity of Bayern Munich and the German Bundesliga in the country.



Sammy Kuffour is of the view that his exploits for the German giants drew Ghanaian eyes and interest in the club and the competition.



Sammy Kuffour stated in an interview that his success with Bayern Munich made Ghanaians love the club and that Bundesliga players are celebrated in the country.



“They follow Bundesliga a lot in Ghana,” Kuffour told Bundesliga official Kwamena Obu Mensah who had accompanied the Borussia Dortmund legends on their visit to Ghana.

“People are excited to see great players like [Robert] Lewandowski and maybe through me, people would die for Bayern because my achievement with Bayern was huge. Every time Bayern play, someone will call me and ask, are you watching,” he added.



Sammy Kuffour also appealed to the club to emulate Borussia Dortmund and pay an off-season visit to the country.



He explained that the club has a huge fan base in Ghana and that some Ghanaians would love to see their idols in action in the country so they must come here.



He promised to work on that and get the German giants to visit Ghana as their rivals Dortmund have done.



“I think my club Bayern should come here just like Dortmund have, to show concern to Africa. Dortmund will go with information there and Bayern will see what Dortmund did in Ghana and they also have a legend here so it will happen someday,” he said.



“It is going to be wow; people would go crazy to see Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller. That would shake the whole Accra Sports Stadium.”

Sammy Kuffour joined Bayern Munich at age 17 and went to become a club legend with loads of trophies won.



The Ghanaian football legend spent 11 seasons at Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga in 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03 and 2004-05.



Kuffour is also a Champions League winner, a feat he achieved with Munich in the 2000/2001 season.



He made 277 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring nine goals.