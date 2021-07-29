Bayern Munich consider bid for Myron Boadu

Myron Boadu scored 15 goals in the Dutch league

Myron Boadu seems to be on his way to France, but Bayern Munich is not giving up hope according to Sports1.

The club is considering submitting an offer to AZ. However, it is clear to Boadu wants to go to France.



Last season attacker Myron Boadu played 31 games for AZ in the Dutch league. He scored 15 goals and assisted one goal.

The 20-year-old was involved in the Euro U21 Championship this summer. The Dutch born attacker of Ghanaian descent played four games for the Dutch and scored three goals.