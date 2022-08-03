Bayern Munich legend angers social media users with 'controversial' claim about Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich new signing, Sadio Mane

Football fans on social media have descended on Former Bayern Munich player, Michael Rummenigge for his remarks that new Bayern Signing, Sadio Mane is not a world-class player.

Mane signed for the Bavarians from Liverpool in June 2022 on a three-year deal with Bundesliga giants.



While Bayern fans have celebrated Mane's transfer, Rummenigge who has criticised Bayern's business this summer wrote in his column for Sportbuzzer that Mane and Matthijs de Ligt, who joined from Juventus are not 'world-class players'.



"Honestly, I can't join in this cheering chorus. With all due respect for Sadio Mané and Matthijs de Ligt - both are not world-class players for me. Of course, Mané will do the Bundesliga good and score his goals, but at the age of 30, I don't see him at the absolute top level. Had it been otherwise, Jurgen Klopp would certainly have fought harder to keep the striker at Liverpool ." Rummenigge wrote.



Many football fans, especially Africans have lashed out at the ex-German international and accused him of being a racist. However, a few others believe Rummenigge is right.



