Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies entertains fans with Asamoah Gyan's dance moves

Asamoah Gyan steals global headlines with outstanding performances at 2010 World Cup

Alphonso Davies proves he is a big fan of Asamoah Gyan



Castro features Asamoah Gyan on African Girls single



Bayern Munich defender, Alphonso Davies has shown that he is a huge fan of the legendary Asamoah Gyan as he sets the internet ablaze with the famous dance moves of the former Black Stars striker.



The Canadian defender was spotted in a viral video doing the famous “asa dance” with the song African Girls which Castro featured Asamoah Gyan playing in the background.



The “asa dance” became synonymous with Asamoah Gyan after the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa as the then Rennes striker led the Black Stars to the quarter finals of the competition.



The dance moves became more popular following the subsequent release of the African Girls song by Ghanaian music superstar Castro which featured Gyan.

Alphonso Davies has now shown that he is big fan of the former Black Stars captain and continues to entertain himself and his fans on various social media platforms with the dance moves.



The 21-year-old defender has been on the sidelines for the past couple of months as he continues his recovery process from injuries.



Alphonso Davies has a Ghanaian connection as he was born in Ghana to Liberian parents.







