Be a man - Captain Smart dares Samuel Inkoom over allegations against Kotoko CEO

Onua TV/FM presenter, Captain Smart has descended heavily on former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom for denying the allegations he levellled against Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah on their media channel.



Samuel Inkoom was quoted by Onua FM/TV to have said that his intended move to Hearts of Oak is because Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah 'feels too big to call him'.



But the former Asante Kotoko player who had vowed to retire with the club denied these reports as he described the quotes from Onua FM/TV AS malicious.

“My attention has been drawn to a news item circulating to the effect that I have accused the CEO of Asante Kotoko of feeling too big to call me and hence the Kotoko fans should blame him for my proposed move to Hearts of Oak. “I urge all to disregard this malicious report,” he wrote on his Facebook page and deleted it hours later.



Reacting to this, Captain Smart stated that he will not sit down for Samuel Inkoom to paint a bad image about his outfit to the world when he was caught on tape blaming Nana Yaw Amponsah for his inability to join Asante Kotoko.



“You grant interviews and when we do stories about then you come and deny it because you are afraid to stand by what you said. You come and tell the world that you didn’t grant any interview on the subject trying to pain us black?



“If you dare me, I will play your interview on Friday and I know that the fans will attack you when the full audio comes out because of some of the things you said in the interview. Be a man and accept that you made those pronouncements,” Captain Smart said on Onua TV.



