Be aggressive, play as men - Kotoko legend Mfum advises players ahead of Hearts game

Asante Kotoko players walk onto the pitch for GPL game against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko legend, Wilberforce Mfum, has advised the players to go all out and play aggressively when they take on sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kotoko sit at top of the table with 36 points whereas Hearts of Oak occupies 8th position with 24 points.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Ghana international entreated Kotoko players to go into the game with all seriousness to secure all points at stake.

“I’m praying for Kotoko but I will advise the players to play like men, I mean they should be aggressive when they play Hearts of Oak on Sunday. Football is not women’s game; it is for the men so they should know that”



“I’m always happy when I see the Nigeria team playing because of their aggressiveness. Kotoko should emulate the Nigerians going into this game” he said.