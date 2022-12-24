'Be grateful and take ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea offer - Fans tell Mendy

Senegal goalie, Edouard Mendy

After it was reported that Edouard Mendy rejected a six-year contract offer from Chelsea, fans have urged him to accept the deal in light of his recent underperformances.

The goalkeeper has reunited with his Blues teammates after taking part in the World Cup with Senegal and reaching the Round of 16, where they were knocked out by England.



Mendy is understood to be earning around £100,000 a week, and reports say he wants parity with Kepa Arrizabalaga.



The Africa Cup of Nations, Uefa Champions League, and Fifa Club World Cup winner has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.



As the standoff persists at Chelsea, AC Milan, and French clubs Monaco and Nice are reportedly monitoring the situation from a distance.



After it was reported that Mendy snubbed the six-year contract offer, fans have asked him to accept the deal, partly because he has been out of form.



Be grateful



This guy's goalkeeping has been below average since mid-last season. He should be grateful for that contract unless he has another club in his mind. - @pappy_omada

Sign Martinez



I think Chelsea should sign [Emiliano] Martinez. The number of finals we've reached but have no sustainable goalkeeper to save even two is so disappointing.



And am sure we'll reach more finals and be in that situation again. Mendy won't save us for sure, but Martinez might. - @EkonyuP



Worst



I don't like him either. He is the worst African player in a Chelsea shirt. - @kerrdrogba



Questionable



This Todd [Boehly] guy and whatever they are building seem questionable when you want to offer a six-year long extension to a goalkeeper who is old, out of form, and who you want to replace and already bought a young prospect in [Gabriel] Slonina.

These guys just want profits from these players. - @MycalKantu



Underrated



Mendy [is] a keeper underrated by Chelsea fans, this guy helped Chelsea to win the Champions League and also helped his country at the Afcon. Why not offer him a better salary that will be okay for him.



No offense. - @anyidon_samuel



Supported



I support Mendy.



Football is a career with a short lifespan. It's about how much you accumulate during your active football lifetime. I support you, bro - @freddy_0018

Respect African stars



They did the same thing to [Sadio] Mane at Liverpool. It’s time Europe and the rest of the world started respecting African players. - @La_slimm



Consistency



Consistency is what determines a wage raise, a six-year contract was a mistake, and thank God it didn't happen.



In his current form, no club will offer him the money he's asking from Chelsea. Kepa's wage shouldn't be a basis to measure how much Mendy should earn, as it was a mistake too. - @ThomasChulu12



Go to China



Thank God he rejected it, and Chelsea should not make another offer.

Out of form for a whole year now, and he thinks he is in a position to make demands. Let him go to China if they will sign him. - @ChiemelieEze



Ungrateful and forgetful



Chelsea fans are very ungrateful and forgetful. He won the Champions League, Afcon, Afcon's best goalkeeper, and Fifa’s best goalkeeper.



Obviously, everyone would want a raise after such a season. - @dannymosima