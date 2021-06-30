Be mindful of coronavirus – Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s Olympics Delegation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has cautioned Ghana’s delegation to the delayed 2020 Olympic games taking place in Japan from the 23rd of July 2021, to be mindful of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to observe all the protocols while in Japan for the games.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and also known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.



The Olympics will feature 33 sports at 339 events across 42 venues. The Paralympics on the other hand will feature 22 sports at 539 events across 21 venues. Most events will be in the Greater Tokyo area.



Ahead of the team’s scheduled departure from Ghana to Tokyo, Japan, tonight, the 30th of June 2021, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the President of the Republic, at the Jubilee House, to seek his blessing.



“The mask you are wearing tells you the situation we are in the world today. Where you are going, they have quite a big problem there so be very careful, take good care of yourselves, follow the COVID protocols and don’t go and get contaminated there and ruin your Olympic games” President Akufo-Addo said in his remarks to the delegation.



Winning Medals



President Akufo-Addo assured the team and their management that the entire nation is behind their enterprise and will be cheering them on when the games begin.

“I have to wish you the best of luck when you go there. You cannot do better than your best but at least do your best and I am sure your best is going to be good enough to bring home a medal or two to us” President Akufo-Addo said.



Team Ghana



Ghana’s fifteen (15) member Olympic Games delegation is led by the Chef De Mission, Mike Aggrey. Nadia Eke, Benjamin Kwaku Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Joseph Oduro Manu, and Sean Safi-Antwi. Emmanuel Yeboah, Sarfo Ansah, is part of the seven-member athletics team representing Ghana at the Olympic Games.



Abeiku Gyekyei Jackson and Unilez Yebowaah Takyi, on the other hand, are the two members of the team competing in swimming. Sansei Kwadjo Anani will be competing in Judo and Christian Amoah, in the weightlifting discipline.



The remaining three, Suleman Tetteh, Samuel Tachie and Shakur Samed, will be competing in the boxing discipline for and on behalf of Ghana at Olympics.