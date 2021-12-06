Be patient with coach Samuel Boadu – Coach Opeele to Hearts of Oak supporters

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele

Hearts of Oak have been eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup

Hearts of Oak lost 4-2 on aggregate to JS Souara



Opele wants the team to be patient with Boadu



Former head coach Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Isaac Opeele Boateng is urging fans of Accra Hearts of Oak to have some patience with under-fire coach Samuel Boadu.



Opeele in a social media post, called on fans of the club not to go after coach Samuel Boadu over their poor start to the season.



Opeele also revealed that the only difficulty Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu is facing now is having to play away games in the CAF inter-club competitions.



Coach Boadu has won all his home games in played CAF Club competitions with Hearts of Oak. The Hearts of Oak gaffer defeated CI Kamsar in the CAF Champions League Qualifiers and also defeated Wydad Club Athletic in another home fixture.

After being dropped to the CAF Confederations Cup, the coach also led his side to beat JS Souara in Accra but lost the away fixture just like his previous games at the continental showpiece.



However, in a tweet sighted by Ghanaweb, Coach Opele Boateng who formerly handled Asante Kotoko described Samuel Boadu as a good coach who only struggles to win matches in CAF Club tournaments.



He stated that the coach must work on his tactical approach in defence.



“Per statistics, it's clear Coach Boadu won his three African home games but his only nemesis was the away games,” coach Opele tweeted.



He added, “His away results depicted of his challenge in applying ultra-defensive tactics which is a special branch in coaching.”



According to him, “Boadu is good and Hearts of Oak needs patience.”