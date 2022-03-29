'Be resolute today' - John Mahama's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Ghana draw 0-0 with Nigeria in Kumasi

Nigeria host Ghana for second leg of World Cup tie



Black Stars push for 4th World Cup qualification



Former President, John Dramani Mahama is backing the Black Stars to block Nigeria's bid to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the seventh time.



The Super Eagles will host the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja for the return of the FIFA World Cup playoff after drawing goalless in Ghana on Friday, 25, 2022.



Despite the belief among many that the tie will be difficult for the Black Stars because Ghana doesn't fare well on Nigerian soil, the former President is optimistic about qualification for Qatar World Cup.



"Ghana vs Nigeria... the friendship is strong, and the history is rich. I urge the @GhanaBlackstars to be resolute today to qualify Ghana for the FIFA 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar. Go Black Stars Go!," John Dramani Mahama wrote on his Twitter page.

The first leg in Kumasi ended goalless and Ghana will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring draw will see them qualify ahead of Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.



