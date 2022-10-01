17
Be serious, you can’t joke with our football – Abeiku Santana sends strong warning to Otto Addo

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian broadcaster, Abeiku Santana has issued a strong word of caution to Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to be cautious of how he manages the national team.

According to Abeiku Santana, football is the heart of the nation and as such many Ghanaians have entrusted their hearts in the hands of coach Otto Addo for which reason he cannot afford to handle the Black Stars team haphazardly.

Reacting to the Black Stars 1-0 win over Nicaragua recently, Abeiku Santana explained that Otto Addo must bow his head in shame for failing to beat the North Americans convincingly.

Otto Addo should lower his rattling. We have entrusted millions of hearts in your hands and football is something you don’t joke with.

“As Ghanaians, we don’t joke with our music, funeral, football and songs, so I don’t expect you to be happy scoring 1-0 against Nicaragua. Otto be serious,” Abeiku Santana stated.

The Black Stars would play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they would come up against South Korea, Uruguay and Portugal.

