Be worthy ambassadors of Ghana in Qatar - John Mahama to Ghanaian supporters

Kenpong in a handshake with John Mahama

Former President Mahama has charged Ghanaian football fans who will be privileged to attend the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar in November to comport themselves creditably and as worthy ambassadors of the country.

To this end, he requested the management of Kenpong to conscientise the supporters to be law-abiding, well-mannered & well behaved during the Qatar World Cup. The former president made the remark during a courtesy call on him by the staff and Management of Kenpong travel and tours limited in his office.



The delegation from Kenpong was led by Mr Kennedy Agyepong, the chief executive officer of the company. In his opening remarks, Mr Kennedy Agyepong informed the former president that Kenpong travel travel and tours had been selected by the Ministry of youth and sports to organize Ghanaian Supporters to the 2022 FIFA world in Qatar.



The purpose of the visit was to seek his blessings support and wise counsel for the World Cup project.



President Mahama recollected that in 2014 Kenpong was one of the companies that successfully organized Ghanaian supporters to the FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He was hopeful that with the experience and proven record under its belt, Kenpong would deliver a world-class organization for Ghanaian supporters to the Qatar World Cup in November. He advised Kenpong to continue to apply the same standards of diligence, hard work and professionalism that the company was known for.

In conclusion. Mr Agyepong thanked the fmr president for the opportunity to meet him and his kind advice. He wished him good health and long life.







