0
Menu
Sports

Beach Soccer FA Cup Draw set for Thursday 

Beach Soccer FA Cup Kfmf.png File photo

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: gna.org.gh

The draw for the  Ghana Beach Soccer FA Cup is set to take place on Thursday, May 5, at the  Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat in Accra.

In all, 16 Beach Soccer teams would be paired as they look forward to sail through to the next stage of the competition. 

According to the GFA, the Beach Soccer FA Cup would set the stage for the organization of the National Beach Soccer League next season. 

The 16 teams who have qualified for the draw on Thursday were Ada Assurance, Cheetah BSC, Dansoman BSC, Kedzi Miracle, Havedzi Mighty Warriors, Layoca BSC, Nungua BSC, Ocean Stars Tegbi, Okere Rangers, Pee Talent Management, Sea Sharks, Senya Sharks, Sunset Sports, Tema United, Teshie United and Vodza Iron Breakers. 

The Laboma Beach and the Beach Soccer Pitch at the Ghanaman Centre of excellence at prampram would be hosting this year's FA Cup tournament. 

Source: gna.org.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet