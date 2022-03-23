Beating Ghana won’t be easy - Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen

Nigeria’s top striker, Victor Osimhen has intimated that their game against the Black Stars would be a tough duel.



The Napoli attacker professed that the Super Eagles had a tough time in the qualifiers when they played against Central African Republic and believes the game against Ghana won’t be different.



The striker revealed that the team is ready to face Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium and are hopeful of a victory over the Black Stars.

“We are ready to give our all but the game won’t be easy. No team is easy in Africa, we have been surprised by Central Africa Republic and of course, we are ready for this game.



“We want to get there and get the win and we know for sure in our home here we will try to do everything possible to get the win and qualify for Qatar.



“And I think we are ready, of course, to be able to get the squad back, we are ready.” Victor Osimhen said after their training session at the MKO Abiola Stadium.



Osimhen could lead coach Augustine Eguavoen’s attack when they face the Black Stars in the World Cup playoffs.



The striker has scored 11 goals in 20 league games for Napoli this season.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.







