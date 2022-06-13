2
Beating Hearts of Oak home and away is nothing to me - Olympics coach Annor Walker brags

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian tactician, Coach Annor Walker has bragged that beating Hearts of Oak home and away this season is nothing new to him.

According to him, he did it as a player with Asante Kotoko during his playing days, and hence it is nothing special.

“I defeated Hearts of Oak home and away as a player of Kotoko, so defeating them home and away as a coach is nothing to me,” Coach Annor Walker bragged after his team’s big win against the Phobians on Sunday.

Great Olympics yesterday locked horns with Hearts of Oak in a matchday 33 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

After a dominating performance throughout the 90 minutes, Great Olympics hammered the opponent 3-0 to carry the day.

It is the second win against Hearts of Oak this season having posted a 1-0 win over the rival club in the first round of the campaign.

