Beating Nigeria is a must – Kotoko legend ‘warns’ Black Stars

Black Stars

Ghana to play Nigeria in March

GFA sacks Milovan Rajevac



Gernot Rhor lead race for Black Stars coaching role



Former Black Stars player, Samuel Opoku Nti has said that Ghana must beat Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs regardless of the issues surrounding the team Black Stars.



Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac has been axed as the Ghana FA is expected to appoint new manager ahead of crucial tie in March.



The Asante Kotoko legend entreated the GFA to rehire James Kwesi Appiah.



"For me, as it stands we don't have time. Who knows the current Black Stars players well? I think we need to bring Kwesi Appiah. For this session, we need to bring Kwesi Appiah because he has a rich history with the National Team till now. He can lead as against Nigeria then afterward we think about the way forward." Opoku Nti said in an interview with Angel FM.

He added that qualifying to the World Cup should be a priority.



"By all means, our focus should be qualifying against Nigeria. We have to beat Nigeria."



Kwesi Appiah has had two stint with the Black Stars. He first assumed the position in 2012 and led Ghana to a third World Cup appearance in 2014 but got sacked after the team failed to progress from the group stage.



He was appointed for a second spell in 2017. However, a round of 16 elimination at the African Cup of Nations in 2019 saw his exit.



At the moment, Black Stars head coach role is vacant following the dismissal of Milovan Rajeac and the technical team after a dreadful performance in the 2021 AFCON.



Meanwhile, several names have popped up regarding the vacant role. Former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rhor is said to be leading the race.