Beating dreams not enough, start winning trophies – Kurt Okraku charges Great Olympics

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku wants to see Great Olympics win trophies

Great Olympics last won a trophy in 1995



The team has become a force to reckon with in the GPL



President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has urged Accra Great Olympics to set their sights on winning a trophy in the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



According to him, Olympics are no longer a mid-table team since they started beating big clubs in the Ghana Premier League.



Last season Great Olympics defeated Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



“Beating Dreams FC in a match is not enough,” Kurt Okraku charged the Olympics family.

GFA President noted that winning matches are not enough as it has been ages since the traditional team from Accra won a trophy.



“We need to win games and win the competitions that we are involved. It’s been a long while since Great Olympics won the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup,” the GFA boss challenged Olympics.



He added, “It’s been a long while since Olympics participated in any CAF-organized competition.”



Kurt Okraku said this when Great Olympics signed a bumper sponsorship deal with McDan.



The last time Great Olympics won a major trophy was in 1995 when they won the FA Cup.



