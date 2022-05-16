Bechem United 2 - 0 Aduana Stars: Hunters face Phobians in FA Cup final after beating rivals

Bechem United beat Aduana in the second semi-final

Bechem United FC emerged winners in the Brong Ahafo derby against Aduana Stars FC to reach the 2021-22 MTN FA Cup final against Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

The Hunters saw off the Fire Boys with ease to reach their first final since winning the trophy in 2015 against Okwahu United FC.



Bechem broke the deadlock of the match as early as the 15th minute when striker Emmanuel Avornyor’s tame effort went past Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo.



Bechem United talisman, Augustine Okrah from about 35 yards out unleashed a powerful drive straight into the net to make it 2-0 following a free-kick.

Aduana Stars failed to recover from the two goals and loss out on the final spot.



Bechem United will play defending Champions of the MTN FA Cup Hearts of Oak in the final.



The MTN FA Cup committee has settled on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as the venue for the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup final on Sunday, June 26, 2022