Bechem United President eyes double trophy win

Bechem United FC

Bechem United President Kingsley Owusu Achau has set sights on winning both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup at end of the season.

The Hunters are currently 2nd on the league table with 47 points, nine points behind leaders Asante Kotoko with six matches left to play.



Bechem have also reached the finals of this season's MTN FA Cup after beating Aduana Stars 2-0 on Sunday at the Golden City Park and will face defending champions Hearts of Oak next month.



"We are no more minnows in Ghana football, we have come to stay as a club and compete, nothing is too big for Bechem United. If it comes to logistics, one can attest to the fact that we are no pushovers. Our kits are top class, we have four buses. We mean business," Achau told Akoma FM.



"Now we are targeting the league trophy as well as the FA Cup. And my promise to Bechem people is that, once we win any of the titles, we are going to Africa and our Africa games will be played in here Bechem."

