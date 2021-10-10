Bechem United announce re-signing of 'club legend' Augustine Okrah

Augustine Okrah has returned to Bechem United

Bechem United have announced re-signing of former Ghana Premier League MVP and goal king Augustine Okrah on transfer deadline day.

The Hunters have handed the 28-year-old a one-year contract as he returns to the Nana Gyeabour Park.



A statement on the club's Twitter account read: ''Bechem United is delighted to confirm the signing of Augustine Okrah.



"The Supercalifragilistic Forward returns to the club on a one-year deal."

Okrah starred for Bechem United in the 2013/14 season where he banged in 16 goals.



He made 17 appearances for Kotoko last season where he scored one goal and provided three assists in the process.



Okrah has had stints at Sudanese duo Al Merrikh and Al Hilal, BK Hacken, Smouha SC and Indian club NorthEast United.