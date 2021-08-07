Bechem United announce signing of forward Emmanuel Avornyo

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United, have completed the signing of striker Emmanuel Avornyo.
The striker put pen to paper on a three-year deal from lower-tier side Uni Star Academy.
The Hunters have begun quick recruitment after surviving the drop despite losing narrowly to Ebusua Dwarfs on the final day.
Emmanuel Avornyo is highly rated and has been on the radar of several topflight clubs, but agreed to join the Bechem based club ahead of the 2021/22 season.
The arrival of Avornyo is expected to boost their attack, with Hafiz Konkoni going through most of last season with injuries and Prince Adu Kwabena also spending time on the sidelines due to an injury setback.
He becomes Bechem United's second signing, following the arrival of defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor.
The 2016 FA Cup winners finished 13th in the Ghana Premier League table last season, just a point above relegation.
???? A H U N T E R A R R I V E S ????— Bechem United FC (@BechemUnitedFC) August 7, 2021
???? Emmanuel Avornyo joins the Hunters' Family !#WelcomeEmmanuel#BUFC????⚪???? #TheHunters#ThePrideofAhafo pic.twitter.com/HgMSt9mkxb
