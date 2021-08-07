Bechem United captain Moro Salifu set to join Egyptian side Al Masry

Bechem United captain, Moro Salifu

Bechem United captain, Moro Salifu, has popped up on the radar of Egyptian club Al Masry.

The versatile player, who is also on the wishlist of newly crowned Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak, could be leaving for overseas.



According to information reaching GHANASoccernet.com, the Black Stars B player has been in contact with the Egyptian outfit and a deal is likely to be struck in the coming weeks.



Moro Salifu has been outstanding for the Hunters in the just-ended season, leading the Bechem-based club to avoid relegation.



His performances earned him a call up to the senior national team and is currently in the camp of the Black Stars B team as they prepare for international assignments.

Bechem United looked that have started planning life after Salifu with the signing of young defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor from Young Vipers.



Bechem United finished last season in 13th place, escaping the drop by just a point.



