Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle dissatisfied with officiating in MTN FA Cup final

Bechem United coach, Kasim Mingle, expressed his displeasure with officiating after his side lost to Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



The Hunters were reduced to 10 men after their star player Augustine Okrah headbutted the linesman after ruling against him.



Reacting to the incident, coach Kasim Mingle expressed that the referee frustrated his players in the match due to some of their decisions.



“It was the frustration from the match officials. Look at what happened, the players were just exchanging words and unfortunately, our player went there and you gave our player a red card,” the coach said.

He added, “After the red card we were playing better. Some infringements he awards against us, when Hearts of Oak does the same he does not whistle, so there was nothing we could do again. But I congratulate Hearts for winning.”



After finishing 3rd in the Ghana Premier League, coach Kasim Mingle described it as “not a bad season but we should have won the trophy to crown the season for us.”



Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win the MTN FA Cup for the 12th time in history.



Bechem took the lead in the 45th minute through striker Emmanuel Avornyo. A quick response from Caleb Amankwah and a second-half goal from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed Accra Hearts of Oak’s qualification for the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.



