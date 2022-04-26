Bechem United coach unhappy team failed to close gap between Asante Kotoko

Kasim Mingle, Bechem United head coach

Bechem United head coach Kasim Mingle is disappointed his side failed to close in league leaders Asante Kotoko.

The Hunters were held to a 1-1 draw by Karela United at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park on Monday.



Bechem United were looking to close the gap on the league table following Asante Kotoko's defeat to Legon Cities on Sunday.



“It’s very painful we dropped the points, as the league leaders lost, we should have won and closed the gap, it has happened", Kasim Mingle told StarTimes after the game.



“When we started we created the chances, we wasted our chances and football that’s how it is.

“When you get the chance and you don’t bury them, the opponents gets his and he scores you.



“It was difficult to come back but it’s good we came back and we had the equalizer.” Kasim Mingle said at a post match press conference.



The 1-1 draw keeps the Hunters in second on 46 points – seven points behind leaders, Asante Kotoko after match day 26.