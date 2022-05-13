0
Bechem United deny reported transfer of defender Samuel Osei Kuffour to Asante Kotoko

Samuel Osei Kuffour Samuel Osei Kuffour, Bechem United Defender

Fri, 13 May 2022

Bechem United have denied media reports that their defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, is set to join Asante Kotoko.

According to reports, Bechem and Kotoko have reached an agreement for the centre-back to join the Porcupine Warriors for next season.

Bechem United's Chief Executive Officer, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, has, however, said the reports are completely false.

“There is no iota of truth about Osei Kuffour’s move to Kotoko. The club has not even contacted us for the services of the player. Kuffour has just played seven months of the three-year contract he signed with us, so he has a lot of years to serve.”

“So, anyone who claims Kotoko are done with the player is not true. I will urge the public to disregard it,” he said.

Kuffour has been impressive at the back for the Hunters who have exceeded expectations as they sit second nine points behind leaders Kotoko.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
