Bechem United earns 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea in regional derby

Bechem United players

Bechem United produced an exceptional performance to overcome regional rivals Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Bechem came into the game determined to end their run of bad results and it took them just three minutes to score the first goal through right-winger Clinton Duodu.



They didn’t relent after the opening goal as they continued dictating play and were rewarded with the second 20 minutes after the halftime break. Defender Emmanuel Annor popped up at the right place to put the ball at the back of the net.

Berekum Chelsea could not get on the scoresheet because Bechem were formidable at the back.



The win ends Bechem’s six games winless run and sees them to three points above Chelsea who are two points above the relegation zone.