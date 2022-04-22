0
Bechem United owner Kingsley Owusu Achau calls on GFA to deal with betting

Bechem United1 610x400 Bechem United led 2-0 until the final 10 minutes when Wonders scored three goals to snatch victory

Bechem United Kingsley Owusu Achau has asked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to find a solution to the problem of match results being leaked for betting purposes.

He said the practice of predicting the outcomes of matches has become very widespread in the Ghana Premier League, implying that the FA must identify and prosecute the perpetrators in order to maintain the competition's sanity.

His call comes after a 'bet guru' predicted the outcome of the Bechem United vs. Eleven Wonders match, which went viral over the weekend.

"We must not be comfortable if people would predict outcomes like this and see them happen. It means that some people are working 'underground' to make our efforts go waste," he said on Asempa FM.

"We must show some concern about this if we want our Premier League to be considered among the best around."

According to Achau, the FA must be firm in its approach to the matter, and he advised club administrators to avoid what he described as illegal activities.

The game's referee, Ibrahim Abdulai, should, in his opinion, be invited by the Referees Appointment Committee to answer questions about what happened during the game.

Bechem United led 2-0 until the final 10 minutes when Wonders scored three goals to snatch victory.

