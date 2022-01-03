Bechem United's 16-year-old Clinton Duodu wins MOTM in Hearts draw

Clinton Duodu

Bechem United's youngster Clinton Duodu was adjudged Man of the Match in their 0-0 draw at Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The 15-year-old dazzled for the Hunters who battled to pick a point at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts were not clinical and luckily for them, Bechem were wasteful as the game ended with both sides taking a point apiece.

The result is a good one for Bechem who remain in the top four while Hearts are now nine points behind the summit.



But the Phobians have two outstanding games.