Bechem United's Aaron Essel and Clinton Duodu named among best 60 young footballers in the world

Clinton Duodu

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United have had two of their youngsters, Aaron Essel and enterprising Clinton Duodu listed among the Guardian’s just-released best 60 young footballers in the world.

Dubbed as the ‘The Next Generation 2022’, the UK-based tabloid does it annually where they dig deep to fetch exciting young footballers worldwide whom they deem to take over the game under their shades very soon.



Both players were really outstanding last season for the Hunters, having helped them make a 3rd-place finish in the 2021/22 GPL campaign and also made it to the final of the league cup but unfortunately missed out narrowly.



Aaron Essel was really amazing on the right side of the defense and really established himself as one of the best laterals in the league last season.



Also, Clinton Duodu only 17, has been a revelation in the Ghanaian topflight for some time now and last season was no exception where he emerged as the best young player in the FA Cup.

Their stellar and consistent display has earned them a place in the Guardian’s 2022 edition of the ‘The Next Generation’ list.



Still, with Bechem United, both have featured in Bechem United’s opening two matches of the 2022/23 football season and are yet to record a win- somehow a jittery start, unlike the previous campaign.



Duodo has already set his sight on playing in European football after stating back in March that he wants to play with world football icon Cristiano Ronaldo before the former Real Madrid superstar retires from the game.