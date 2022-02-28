Bechem United’s Kassim Mingle gutted over controversial penalty awarded to Medeama

Head coach of Bechem United, Kassim Mingle

Head coach of Bechem United, Kassim Mingle, has bemoaned poor officiating in their game against Medeama SC at the Tarkwa Akoon Park in match week 18 of their GPL encounter.



Bechem United suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Medeama via a controversial penalty situation.



Medeama SC was awarded a late controversial penalty a few minutes to end proceedings and Vincent Atingah stepped up to score.



After the game, Kassim Mingle expressed disappointment in referee Maxwell Owusu for awarding such a penalty in the game. He noted that the club would file a complaint to the GFA.

“It was a good game but the official marred the beauty of the game. You were witnesses to what happened. The video is there; we will write our petition and they will respond but we know the points will not be reinstated,” coach Mingle stated.



The coach explained that he had to calm his players from attacking the referee for taking such a decision against them.



“I was pushing my players not to retaliate because they would be punished and points may be deducted so I was educating them,” the coach said.



The defeat leaves Bechem United 10 points adrift of league leaders Asante Kotoko who have 40 points.



