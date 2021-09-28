Bechem United sign former Hearts of Oak striker Ezekiel Tetteh

Striker, Ezekiel Tetteh

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have signed former Hearts of Oak striker Ezekiel Tetteh on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old joins the Hunters with his wealth of experience having excelled abroad.



Between 2015–2018, Tetteh starred for Sudanese top-flight sides Alamal Atbara and Al-Ahly Shendi.

There, he scored a total of 21 goals to 36 appearances.



Bechem United have also announced the signing of winger Obuoba Yaw Dasi on a three-year deal.