Bechem United sign former Hearts of Oak striker Ezekiel Tetteh

Tue, 28 Sep 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have signed former Hearts of Oak striker Ezekiel Tetteh on a two-year contract.
The 29-year-old joins the Hunters with his wealth of experience having excelled abroad.
Between 2015–2018, Tetteh starred for Sudanese top-flight sides Alamal Atbara and Al-Ahly Shendi.
There, he scored a total of 21 goals to 36 appearances.
Bechem United have also announced the signing of winger Obuoba Yaw Dasi on a three-year deal.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
