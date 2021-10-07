Bechem United signs midfielder Bello Eric

Bello Eric joined the Hunters from Unistar Academy

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United have completed the signing of midfielder Bello Eric.

The Hunters announced the signing of the midfield enforcer after a three-year deal was agreed.



Bello Eric joins from lower-tier side Unistar Academy and he is expected to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.



The midfielder played 25 games in the Division One League, scoring 4 goals and providing six assists.



He also won four most valuable player awards last season.

Bechem United are preparing for the 2021/22 season, and on Wednesday defeated Sondoisco 2-0, with both goals coming from new signing Emmanuel Avornyoh.



The Nana Fosu Gyeabour lads will begin the campaign with a home game against Medeama SC.



