Bechem United signs midfielder Bello Eric

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United have completed the signing of midfielder Bello Eric.
The Hunters announced the signing of the midfield enforcer after a three-year deal was agreed.
Bello Eric joins from lower-tier side Unistar Academy and he is expected to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.
The midfielder played 25 games in the Division One League, scoring 4 goals and providing six assists.
He also won four most valuable player awards last season.
Bechem United are preparing for the 2021/22 season, and on Wednesday defeated Sondoisco 2-0, with both goals coming from new signing Emmanuel Avornyoh.
The Nana Fosu Gyeabour lads will begin the campaign with a home game against Medeama SC.
