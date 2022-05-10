0
Menu
Sports

Bechem United star Augustine Okrah eyes Asante Kotoko return

Augustine Okrah Gh Augustine Okrah

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United winger Augustine Okrah is open  to a move to his former club Asante Kotoko next season .

The 28-year-old played two seasons for the Porcupine Warriors before leaving the club on a free transfer.

He joined Bechem United before the start of the 2021/22 season.

The former Smouha FC forward wants to return to the club for another stint and dreams of teaming up with Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella.

“Kotoko is for the people of Ashanti, so far as i am one of them, i have a duty to serve should they (Kotoko) come back for my service. I will be prepared to move if they need me. Kotoko is the favorite club of my family.

“The midfielders of Kotoko are very good, the strikers are very sharp especially Mbella. A possible combination with him will be awesome.A combination with him will result in more goals looking at how he plays (Mbella).”

He added: "Things didn't go well in my first stint with Kotoko but if a second opportunity comes, I will make amends. I still love the fans of Kotoko and I have an unfinished business with them."

Augustine Okrah made 26 appearances for Asante Kotoko scoring two goals.

He has scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for Bechem United in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana
Pros and cons of picking Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024
Meet Rebbecca, the adorable wife of GFA President Kurt Okraku
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins
‘I sat up when my child told me she did not ask to be born’ – Former Minister
Hopeson Adorye touts Alan Kyerematen for NPP flagbearer
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Freedom of speech flourished under Mahama - Bobie Ansah writes to BBC
Related Articles: