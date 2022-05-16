0
Menu
Sports

Bechem United to go on tour in Europe at the end of the season – Club President

Bechem United 780x470 1 Bechem United player celebrate a goal

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The President of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achau has revealed that there are plans for the club to go on a tour in Europe at the end of the season.

The Ghana Premier League outfit has impressed this season and now stands the chance of winning the league title as well as the MTN FA Cup title.

Speaking to Akoma FM, club President Kingsley Achau popularly known as Agama has opened up on plans to reward the team for the hard work.

According to him, the club will go on a tour in Europe and will visit France at the end of the season.

“The policy of Bechem Utd is changing lives through football and we are focused on that mandate. We do that, by nurturing the youth and creating opportunities for them.

“Someone like Boakye Yiadom, I took him when he was at SHS 2, fortunately through his hard work, he eventually played for the Black Stars, I boast about him because I natured him.

“The plan is that, at the end of the season, we will go for a training tour in Europe, specifically Portugal and France. The idea is to give the opportunity to the current team and we believe 2 or 3 of them can get some clubs in Europe,” President Agama said.

He added, “At least, that is the dream of every Ghanaian footballer and this is our commitment as well.”

Earlier today, Bechem United reached the finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup after brushing aside Aduana Stars with a 2-0 win.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Related Articles: