Bechem United youngster Adu Kwabena handed late Black Stars call-up

Prince Adu Kwabena has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars

Highly-rated forward, Prince Adu Kwabena has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars team by head coach CK Akonnor for the upcoming qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

A week ago, coach CK Akonnor named a 23-man squad that he will be using for the double-header encounter against the Sudan side in the next international break.



In that squad, there was no mention of Bechem United forward Prince Adu Kwabena amongst the strikers.



However, he has been handed a later call-up today and will be part of the Ghana team for the crucial AFCON qualifying matches this month.

Prince Adu Kwabena, 17, displayed outstanding form in the Ghana Premier League last season before the campaign was suspended and subsequently canceled.



In the 14 matches he played for Bechem United, the striker scored 8 goals as he established himself as one of the most outstanding players in the division.



Due to his exploits, he has been listed in the 2020 Guardian's Next Generation, 60 of the best young talents in World football.