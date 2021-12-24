Bechem Utd eliminate AshGold from MTN FA Cup

Bechem United

Bechem United are through to the Round 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition after defeating Ashanti Gold SC 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.

The two Ghana Premier League clubs today locked horns at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium today to fight for a ticket to the Round 64 stage of the domestic cup competition.



In a contest where both teams presented strong starting elevens from the start of the game, three goals were scored.



Unfortunately for the home team, they only managed to score one of the goals with Bechem United netting the other two to record the needed victory.



Courtesy of the triumph, the team nicknamed the Hunters have advanced to the Round 32 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.



Below is a full list of results from MTN FA Cup games plated today:

Tema Youth 1-1 Legon Cities (Legon Cities won 4-2 on PKs)



Unity Stars 1-2 Berekum Chelsea



AshantiGold 1-2 Bechem United



Elmina Sharks 3-2 Achiken FC



Tamale City 3-1 Steadfast FC