Bechem Utd to name stadium stand after Augustine Okrah

Ex-Bechem United player, Augustine Okrah

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United have decided to honour legendary forward Augustine Okrah.

The highly-rated forward earlier this month sealed a move to join Simba SC in Tanzania on the back of an outstanding campaign with the hunters last season.



To honour the attacker for giving back to the club with his heart, Bechem United officials have decided to use the money from the sale of Augustine Okrah to build a stand at the team’s home venue.



Once completed, the stands will be named the ‘Okrah Stands’ to honour the former Asante Kotoko forward.



“Bechem United will name its new stands after Augustine Okrah.

“Okrah has had two impressive spells with the club so the founder of the club wants to honour the winger.



“All the transfer fee from the sale of Okrah to Simba will go into the construction of the “Okrah Stands,” this has been disclosed by top sportscaster Saddick Adams.



Already, Augustine Okrah has scored his first goal for Simba SC and looking forward to the start of the 2022/23 football season.