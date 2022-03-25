3
Menu
Sports

'Before a game you can’t eat anything you want' - Derek Boateng

Derek Boateng, Former Black Stars Midfielder Derek Boateng, Former Black Stars Midfielder

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng has been sharing experiences about playing football overseas.

Speaking on GTV Sports + he said players are not allowed to eat what they want before a game.

“Before a game you can’t eat anything you want”, he said.

Mr. Boateng said after the match players are however allowed to eat all they want.

“After the match we are allowed to take any food we want but, before the game we aren’t, and that is in preparation for the match ahead”.

Speaking on how they overcome their cravings before matches he said since they are not allowed to eat what they want they made sure no one wet their appetite, which they did preventing their coaches and other personnel from eating in their presence.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP
Related Articles: