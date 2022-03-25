'Before a game you can’t eat anything you want' - Derek Boateng

Derek Boateng, Former Black Stars Midfielder

Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng has been sharing experiences about playing football overseas.

Speaking on GTV Sports + he said players are not allowed to eat what they want before a game.



“Before a game you can’t eat anything you want”, he said.



Mr. Boateng said after the match players are however allowed to eat all they want.

“After the match we are allowed to take any food we want but, before the game we aren’t, and that is in preparation for the match ahead”.



Speaking on how they overcome their cravings before matches he said since they are not allowed to eat what they want they made sure no one wet their appetite, which they did preventing their coaches and other personnel from eating in their presence.